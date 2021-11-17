17 Nov
Veterinary team at Surrey practice perform six hours of emergency surgery to save eight-year-old cocker spaniel brought in with severe injuries following a road traffic collision.
A spaniel that sustained a catalogue of injuries after a road collision, including a punctured lung and blood clots in the heart, has been saved by vets following a six-hour surgery.
Eight-year-old Ziggy the cocker spaniel was rushed to Farnham Veterinary Hospital in Surrey after she was left with fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a crushed liver lobe, internal bleeding and blood clots in her heart following the collision.
A team of three vets and five veterinary nurses, led by Fiona Walker, worked around the clock to carry out a series of delicate procedures to keep Ziggy alive.
Dr Walker said: “Ziggy’s injuries were life-threatening, and she needed emergency surgery to her abdomen and chest to repair the fractured ribs and stop the internal bleeding.
“During the operation we had to breathe for Ziggy, and our nursing team gave her artificial respiration for four hours to keep her alive. She lost a lot of blood and needed an emergency blood transfusion.”
Following her operation Ziggy was kept at the hospital for a 10-day recovery period in which she was unable to eat or stand on her own, causing her to be fed by a tube for the first five days.
As well as supportive care and pain relief medication, Ziggy received massage therapy and physiotherapy to help resolve her neurological issues, and help her to walk again.
Dr Walker added: “Ziggy’s recovery was a slow process, but every day she made a little bit of progress and gave us something to celebrate. To come back from such horrendous injuries was truly inspirational, and everyone at the hospital was willing her to get better.
“Ten days after the accident all of our efforts were rewarded when Ziggy stood up and took a few wobbly steps. It was the highlight of my 12-year career as a vet.”