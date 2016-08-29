An initial oral dosage of 1mg/kg of elemental zinc per 24 hours is the usual recommended starting dose1.This is given for four to six weeks to determine the response to treatment. If the response is poor, the dose may be increased by 50% per month until a response is produced1. Some dogs showing a poor response may respond better to another zinc formulation². Vomiting is the most common adverse effect of zinc supplementation and occurred in 5 out of 17 dogs in a study15.