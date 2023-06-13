13 Jun 2023
In what company describes as a first of its kind, Vetscan Imagyst platform will have “expert-level AI” able to analyse for yeast, inflammatory cells and bacteria, delivering fast results.
An AI application for dermatology has been added to multi-purpose diagnostics platform Vetscan Imagyst, Zoetis has announced.
In what it says is a first of its kind and shows what is possible for in-clinic veterinary diagnostics, an “expert-level AI” dermatology application will analyse impression smears, as well as ear and skin swabs to identify yeast, inflammatory cells and bacteria to provide quick results.
The addition broadens the platform’s capabilities beyond existing AI canine and feline faecal analysis, AI blood smear analysis and digital cytology, all of which are fully integrated into the company’s cloud-based artificial intelligence platform.
Sophie Duguid, diagnostics national veterinary manager at Zoetis, said: “The ability to accurately and reliably identify inflammatory cells, bacteria and yeast, at the time of visit can make a huge difference for busy clinics, ensuring better outcomes and happier patients and owners.
“Performing cytology is a critical component of the dermatology work-up; however, this can often be challenging for veterinary health care teams to deliver given the considerable time pressures in clinical practice.
“Vetscan Imagyst AI dermatology allows clinicians to rapidly detect the presence or absence of skin infection in canine and feline dermatology cases which allows for clinically informed decision making.”
Vetscan Imagyst was launched in 2020 to offer multiple applications in a single diagnostics platform, using a combination of image recognition technology, algorithms and cloud-based AI.
Its compact scanner and AI technology is backed by a global network of expert clinical pathologists.
Zoetis said new applications can be easily added to platform.