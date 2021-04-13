13 Apr 2021
Librela (bedinvetmab) for dogs and Solensia (frunevetmab) for cats target nerve growth factor, a key player in OA pain.
Librela is a once-monthly treatment for the management of pain associated with OA in dogs.
Zoetis has today launched a monoclonal antibody therapy for OA pain in dogs, with a product for cats set to launch in May.
Librela (bedinvetmab) for dogs and Solensia (frunevetmab) for cats “effectively alleviate OA pain in dogs and cats for a month with a positive safety profile”, the company said.
Both act differently to NSAIDs, the current standard of care in most OA cases, by targeting nerve growth factor (NGF), which is a key player in OA pain.
Mike McFarland, executive vice-president and chief medical officer at Zoetis, said: “While effective, current treatment choices can have limitations. Additionally, middle-aged to senior pets may have other diseases that require multiple medications. Not all pets respond to NSAID therapy and some will not tolerate NSAIDs. This can lead to under-treatment today of OA pain
“With Solensia for cats and Librela for dogs, veterinarians will now have access to once-monthly breakthrough solutions for the management of pain associated with OA – offering a new alternative to veterinarians to improve the quality of life for pets and their owners.”
Librela – administered as monthly injections during the pivotal field study (three-month placebo-controlled, followed by six months continuation therapy) – demonstrated a reduction in OA pain as compared to placebo-controlled dogs. Pets’ owners observed reduction in pain, as monitored by increased physical activity level, sociability and quality of life.
Solensia helps generally improve physical activity level, sociability and quality of life of cats with OA. The new product’s benefits are effective pain relief, combined with a positive safety profile in a monthly injectable treatment for OA pain in cats.
In a clinical study, across three months, a total of 76% of cat owners reported sustained improvement in signs of pain when their cats were treated with Solensia.
For further details, refer to the Solensia EU SPC or Librela EU SPC.