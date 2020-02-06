6 Feb 2020
Three webinars organised under the Simparica Trio product banner are to take place in February and March, featuring leading speakers from the veterinary parasitology field.
Webinars on three parasitology topics have been organised by Zoetis under its Simparica Trio chew brand.
The trio of free webinars take place in February and March.
Ian Wright, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland, will be leading a webinar titled “It’s 2020… do we still need to worry about fleas and ticks?” on Wednesday 26 February at 8pm.
Meanwhile, Eric Morgan will present a webinar on the serious nature of toxocariosis, entitled “Are you blind to the threat of Toxocara canis?”, on Thursday 5 March at 8pm.
Finally, Jenny Helm will discuss lungworm in “The importance of preventing lungworm disease” on Thursday 19 March at 8pm.
Simparica Trio is a once-monthly triple combination antiparasitic chew that treats flea and tick infestations, prevents lungworm and heartworm diseases, and treats roundworms and hookworms.
Further details of the webinars are available from Zoetis reps, and places can be reserved via the above links for each session.