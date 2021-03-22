22 Mar 2021
Review of first field data of therapies targeting nerve growth factor for management of OA pain in cats and dogs presented at pre-congress symposium at WSAVA/FECAVA Virtual Congress.
Zoetis has shared the first field data of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies that target nerve growth factor (NGF) for managing OA pain in cats and dogs.
The firm revealed the data from new field trials during a pre-congress symposium at WSAVA/FECAVA Virtual Congress from 21 to 24 March.
Csilla Becskei, associate director in veterinary medicine research and development at Zoetis, shared results of two multi-centre, randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind field studies involving 360 cats.
In both studies, 76% of cats treated with Zoetis’ Solensia (frunevetmab) were considered a treatment success by owner, and vet-assessed joint pain scores decreased by more than 50%.
Dr Becskei said: “OA impacts up to 40% of cats that are experiencing pain, and have associated clinical signs limiting the cat’s comfort and quality of life. Solensia works differently from current treatment options, by targeting NGF.
“OA pain in cats remains vastly under-treated, and Solensia is a prime example of our commitment to meaningful innovation in feline medicine.”
Maria Corral, clinical manager in veterinary medicine research and development at Zoetis, presented nine months’ field data (a three-month, multi-centre randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase with 287 dogs, followed by a six-month single armed open label continuation phase) involving Librela (bedinvetmab).
Treatment with Librela demonstrated a significant effect on all three components of the Canine Brief Pain Inventory compared to placebo, including pain interference, pain severity and quality of life. Sustained efficacy, as well as long-term safety of monthly SC treatment administrations, was demonstrated during the continuation phase.
Dr Corral concluded: “We see the development of Librela as another solution for veterinarians to advance the care of animals in managing OA pain in dogs and we’re excited to share information from our European field trials during the WSAVA.”