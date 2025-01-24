24 Jan
A pharmaceutical company has released guidance for veterinary professionals on the responsible use of parasiticides in dermatology.
Recognising the important role of parasiticides in controlling external and internal parasites to protect human and animal health, but also the need to preserve their efficacy, Zoetis has published a new technical bulletin.
It has been written on behalf of the company by Hany Elsheikha, head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites, and focuses on the responsible use of products for ectoparasite control.
In particular, it has a specific focus on use within dermatology.
Louise Longstaff, national veterinary manager – companion animal at Zoetis, said: “Zoetis is proud to have created this important guidance to support veterinary surgeons in their decision-making in dermatology cases.
“The document provides information to assist veterinarians in the management of their dermatology cases and is one of a number of resources we have which demonstrates our commitment to supporting veterinarians in the responsible use of parasiticides.”
Further information is available from Zoetis account managers or on 0345 300 8034.