18 Aug 2025
The pharmaceutical company hailed the license as an ‘important development’ in the treatment of lungworm in dogs.
The pharmaceutical company said the medicine, which contains moxidectin, sarolaner, and pyrantel, is the only oral moxidectin licensed to treat Angiostrongylus vasorum in dogs in the UK.
Zoetis’ national veterinary manager Louise Longstaff said: “The last time a product was licensed for the treatment of lungworm in the UK was some time ago, so this is an especially important development.
“Simparica Trio offers a new licensed route of administration for lungworm treatment in dogs, giving vets another option to that which is currently available.
“It enables them to tailor treatment based on their patient’s needs while still prescribing within the cascade.”