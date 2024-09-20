20 Sept 2024
Company will unveil first AI-powered cartridge-based haematology analyser, Vetscan OptiCell, at the event at ExCel London on 14 and 15 November.
AI-powered haematology technology is set to debut at London Vet Show as part of Zoetis’ plans for the event.
Cartridge-based point-of-care haematology analyser Vetscan OptiCell has been described as representing “a significant leap forward in technology and offers meaningful time, cost and space savings” for veterinary teams.
Zoetis said Vetscan OptiCell reaffirmed its commitment to advancing vet medicine through meaningful and ground-breaking innovation, with the device using cell-focusing and AI-powered classification technology for complete blood count analysis.
Abhay Nayak, president of global diagnostics at Zoetis, said: “This latest innovation further strengthens our haematology story, particularly when partnered with Vetscan Imagyst AI Blood Smear – reinforcing the existing capabilities of Zoetis’ Virtual Laboratory portfolio to provide a comprehensive and connected platform.”
Richard Goldstein, global chief medical officer and head of medical affairs at Zoetis, said: “Vetscan OptiCell delivers high-quality results, enables improved efficiency and provides a compact footprint.
“For the first time, we are able to use advanced AI image recognition technology to characterise the blood cells instead of relying on their size or other physical parameters. This is an important step forward for our haematology story, demonstrating Zoetis’ devotion to the well-being of animals and those that care for them.”
London Vet Show will feature the first public display of the analyser at stand N50 on 13 and 15 November. Preorders will be available in the UK later this year.