9 Jun 2025
Zoetis is set to demonstrate its latest haematology and AI innovations at BVA Live, as well as delivering a trio of lectures on anaemia.
The pharmaceutical company will showcase the latest indications for Vetscan Imagyst and highlight the AlphaTrak 3 blood glucose monitor as part of its offering at the conference.
Zoetis says delegates will get a “hands-on look” at the technologies at their stand – F26 – at BVA Live, held at the NEC in Birmingham from 12-13 June.
Vetscan Imagyst is said to allow for fast and accurate in-clinic testing of blood, faecal and cytology samples, while Vetscan Opticell is said to make cytology diagnosis easier.
The AlphaTrak 3 blood glucose monitor boasts a dedicated app that enables owners to conduct at-home tests and share the results with their vets, and it has now been validated for use in horses as well as cats and dogs.
Zoetis diagnostics product manager Adam Coomber said: “A robust in-clinic haematology offering is vital for effective veterinary diagnostics, enabling clinicians to make well-informed decisions as well as deliver exceptional day-to-day veterinary care.
“At Zoetis, we are committed to advancing technology and providing the tools that help veterinary teams work more efficiently – streamlining workflows, strengthening diagnostic capabilities and ultimately supporting those dedicated to animal health.”
The company will also deliver three back-to-back haematology sessions on “case-based approaches that bring real-world applications to life,” held in the Referrals and Diagnostics Theatre on Friday 13 June as follows:
The lectures will be led by Zoetis Clinical Consultation Service consultation lead Adam Gow and Zoetis global diagnostics cytopathology manager Michal Neta.
