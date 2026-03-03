3 Mar 2026
Charity leaders have called for other retailers to follow suit as they prepare to lobby MPs for legislative change.
Image: youpee2305 / Adobe Stock
A welfare group has hailed a “real and meaningful win for wildlife” after a major online selling platform banned trade in catapults and slingshots.
Naturewatch Foundation officials have urged other retailers to follow Gumtree’s lead as they sought political backing for tougher restrictions on their use.
An online petition is also demanding further action to prevent sales to under-18s and tackle what the group’s wildlife crime campaign manager, Jim Clark, called “a loophole that urgently needs closing”.
He said: “Retailers have the power to act now, even before the law changes.
“When a leading retailer continues to sell unregulated weapons to anyone of any age, it enables harm that is entirely preventable.”
Gumtree bosses said sales of the items breach their policies and identified listings would be removed. It has also pledged to back stronger safeguards both to prevent misuse and access for children.
The firm’s chief executive, Andy Harper, said: “We support concerns regarding the cruel misuse of these items to harm animals.
“Animal cruelty has no place in society and we are committed to ensuring our platform is not used to facilitate the sale of items that could contribute to such harm.”
Around 1,400 people have so far signed the foundation’s petition.
Mr Clark praised Gumtree for showing “genuine leadership” and setting an example to the wider industry.
He said: “This is a real and meaningful win for wildlife and for simple common sense.
“These weapons can cause immense suffering, yet they remain cheap, easily accessible and largely unregulated.
“Gumtree’s decision acknowledges that this is not just a retail issue but a responsibility issue.”
The charity is also preparing to host a Parliamentary briefing next week to make the case for legislative measures including age restrictions on sales and a ban on promoting devices for “hunting” purposes.