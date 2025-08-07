7 Aug 2025
The Connections Awards have previously backed projects in the UK, Singapore, Ghana, and Portugal.
Applications are now open for £10,000 of multidisciplinary research project funding.
Humanimal Trust, a charity dedicated to advancing both animal and human medicine, is accepting applications for its 2025 Connections Awards.
Researchers have until midnight on Monday 18 August to submit their applications, which can be registered at the charity’s website.
The awards will support two ‘one medicine’ projects, one student and one professional, with each receiving up to £5,000 in funding.
Projects must show “clear potential for shared medical advancements across species,” with possible topics including oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, neurology and neurosurgery, infection control and antimicrobial resistance, and regenerative medicine.
The charity’s science committee, a panel of renowned academics, researchers, and health professionals from both human and animal disciplines, will review all applications.
Humanimal Trust’s research and scientific outreach manager Andrea Short said: “Through our Connections Awards and other funding such as our £250,000 Cancer Discovery Fund, we are building a robust evidence base for one medicine, which we are using to influence funding priorities and regulatory frameworks to support the kind of multi-disciplinary research that can transform healthcare for all species.
“We hope this funding call will enable professionals and students to explore meaningful partnerships, and deliver impactful projects that help shape the future of human and animal medicine.”