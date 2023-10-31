Of course, even the best workplaces have room for improvement. IHI has defined nine components that make for happy, healthy, and productive people in the caring professions. Some are more obvious than others. Evidence indicates that physical and psychological safety; meaning and purpose; and choice and autonomy are particularly important. In other words, when we are confident in the value and goals of our job, have some say in how we go about it, and feel secure in our environment and culture, we are most likely to feel and perform at our best. Different roles in a practice lend themselves to leading on certain components, but there is something all members of a team can do to improve how the team measures up across the nine areas.