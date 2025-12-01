1 Dec 2025
A group representing the generic veterinary medicines industry across Europe has released a manifesto urging national authorities and EU institutions to safeguard the sustainability of the sector.
Access VetMed, which represents 30 generic and added-value veterinary medicines companies holding 52% of all generic veterinary medicines marketing authorisations in Europe, released the manifesto “Advancing Access to Veterinary Medicines in Europe by Streamlining Processes”.
The policy document shows that between May 2024 and May 2025, the industry registered 638 new market authorisations, but lost 1,027 – a net negative balance for the first time in more than 20 years.
It also indicates a significant rise in administrative and financial burdens attributed to the veterinary medicine products regulation (Regulation [EU] 2019/6).
The regulation states its aim is to “reduce the administrative burden, enhance the internal market and increase the availability of veterinary medicinal products”, but the manifesto argues it “has introduced greater administrative complexity, higher fees, procedural delays and reduced product availability”.
Access VetMed chair Xavier Molins said: “Rising regulatory fees, new and sophisticated IT requirements and administrative burdens have doubled workloads and severely reduced resources for R&D and innovation.
“This situation threatens not only the sustainability of our sector, but also the long-term availability of essential veterinary medicines throughout Europe.”
The manifesto puts forward five strategic pillars – one health, optimisation, predictability, availability and harmonisation – and makes recommendations such as avoiding duplication of good manufacturing practice inspections to cut down on administrative burden and unnecessary costs for both authorities and the industry.
In a webinar accompanying the release of the manifesto, Mr Molins said: “Together, we feel that these pillars form a vision for a sustainable and competitive veterinary medicine sector, one that supports animal health, but also public health and the resilience of our supply chain.”
He described the manifesto as “a roadmap for smarter regulation, fairer processes and a stronger collaboration across all Europe”.
He continued: “We do believe that these actions are pragmatic, achievable and essential to ensure that the Regulation 2019/6 delivers what it was supposed to deliver, which is better access to veterinary medicines and not more barriers, and our message is clear.
“Collaboration and commitment are needed now to protect the animal health, to support innovation and secure the sustainability of our industry.
“Access VetMed stands ready to work with regulators, policy makers and all stakeholders to turn these commitments into reality.”