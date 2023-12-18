18 Dec
An RVC professor has been awarded honorary status in small animal internal medicine by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM).
Jonathan Elliott, professor of veterinary clinical pharmacology, was nominated by fellow RVC professor Harriett Syme and received the award in recognition for his service to the veterinary profession.
An RVC academic for 32 years, he has been vice-principal for research and innovation for 16, taking responsibility for its research strategy and preparing three Research Excellence Framework submissions. With each one, the institution’s international standing has increased, with 88% of its research rated internationally excellent or world-class in 2021.
A diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, and its president from 2018 to 2021, he is an RCVS fellow, a member of the International Renal Society, he served eight years as a member of the Veterinary Products Committee and spent six years on the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council. He is currently on the APHA scientific board.
Prof Elliott said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award. Most of my career in research has focused on the application of basic science to address clinical research questions and honorary membership of ACVIM recognises this contribution and the efforts I made to encourage clinical specialists to advance their disciplines through research.
“It is humbling to see the list of names endorsing Prof Syme’s nomination, many of whom are now leaders in their own fields.”