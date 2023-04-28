Getting my first written “thank you” from a client was when it started to sink in that I helped someone and managed to teach them something I had only been taught not too long prior. I remember the feeling, and I was extremely appreciative of Belle the dachshund and her owners for giving me the boost I needed. On top of this, I was nominated for two awards, coming runner-up in one of them. This was ridiculous to me. I’d had that much of an impact on someone and their pet that they took time out of their day to put my name forward for an award. This is still something that blows my mind to this day.