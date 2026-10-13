13 Oct 2026
More than 8,500 products were returned to participating practices last year following the “evolution” of the campaign.
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More than three times as many products were returned to veterinary practices following the expansion of an annual anti-waste medicine campaign, organisers have revealed.
Clinicians are being urged to sign up for this year’s Animal Medicines Amnesty, which will run throughout November, after more than 8,500 returned products were reported by participating practices last year.
That compares to around 2,500 products in 2024, when the campaign was focused solely on antibiotics.
Officials from the RUMA Companion Animal and Equine (CA&E) group, which runs the campaign, said they were encouraged by the response to what they see as an “important evolution” of the scheme.
Secretary general Steve Howard said: “Antibiotics remain a vital part of the campaign and antimicrobial resistance continues to be a major focus, but responsible medicines use is broader than antibiotics alone.
“Encouraging the return of all unused or out-of-date veterinary medicines helps protect pets, people and the planet.”
An online toolkit is already available and offers both summary papers for practice teams and promotional materials to help spread the message to clients.
The campaign has also secured the support of major pharmaceutical company Zoetis as its principal sponsor.
Jonny Lambert, the firm’s CA veterinary lead, said: “Every returned medicine is an opportunity to reduce the risk of inappropriate use, safeguard animal health and help protect the environment.
“We applaud the practices that took part last year and encourage even more of the profession to get behind the campaign this November.”
Dr Howard added: “The ask of practices is straightforward, but the potential collective impact is considerable.
“By taking part, practices can help turn conversations about responsible medicines use into tangible action, supporting animal health, public health and environmental protection.”