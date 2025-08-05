5 Aug 2025
Candidates have until 15 October to apply for the funding.
The grant will cover up to £42,000 of research funding.
Grant applications for a master’s degree by research in animal welfare have now opened.
Jointly funded by BSAVA PetSavers, which funds clinical research into companion animal disease, and the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF), the grant will cover up to £42,000.
The funding covers university fees, a postgraduate student stipend – a veterinary stipend can be requested – and up to £10,000 in equipment and consumables depending on the nature of the research.
Applicants aren’t required to be veterinary professionals, but they are expected to act as academic supervisors, have an appropriate level of vet experience for the research project, and be a recognised expert in the project’s field.
Prospective students do not need to be identified before the application is submitted.
AWF trustee board chair Julian Kupfer and trustee Charlotte Burn said: “We are delighted to join forces with BSAVA PetSavers to fund a Master of Research postgraduate degree.
“We are aware of the importance and scarcity of research funding especially in disciplines such as animal welfare, so collaborating with BSAVA PetSavers presents an ideal opportunity for researchers in companion animals to focus on the welfare of pets as well as clinical research.”
BSAVA PetSavers fundraising and grant awards manager Sarah Williams added: “By pooling our resources and expertise, we can further increase our impact in animal welfare and help the next generation of researchers get started in this important field.”
The deadline for applications is midnight on 15 October; more information on the grant and how to apply can be found at BSAVA’s website.