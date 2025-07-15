15 Jul 2025
Vet businesses in the UK are being urged to support work of Ukrainian counterparts as time to submit an auction bid runs out.
Veterinary businesses are being encouraged to take part in a silent art auction to help support the work of clinicians in Ukraine.
The auction is part of a collaboration between the ProSalus Foundation, which works to improve the availability and quality of veterinary care in areas affected by war or disaster, and the Ukrainian Small Animal Veterinary Association (USAVA).
It features paintings by Ukrainian artist Anna Khomchyk as part of her “Different Together” series, promoting “the coexistence and interaction of completely different creatures in different circumstances”.
Vet and ProSalus Foundation vice-president Mark Johnston said: “This auction is an opportunity for companies to come together, support Ukraine and acquire pieces of art that tell a story of courage and hope.
“If practices would like to acquire one of these lovely pictures and display in the reception area it will also give veterinary clinics a chance to show their support for our colleagues in Ukraine who are experiencing such significant difficulties.”
The foundation is supporting veterinary practitioners and students in Ukraine, and funds from the auction will go to the USAVA and its charitable arm, the Ukrainian Veterinary Medical Foundation, toward equipment, schools and training.
USAVA president Vlad Ushakov said the association’s BASED program (Businesses, Animals, Shelters, Education and Destruction recovery) has helped it “meet the urgent needs of Ukraine’s veterinary community and animal population”.
International partnerships and donations from almost 100 charities have helped the program provide support to more than 500 vets across 254 clinics.
Dr Ushakov said: “The impact of this support cannot be overstated. In just the past nine months, over 62,000 animals have been vaccinated, and nearly 30,000 have been microchipped.”
Bidding will remain open on the ProSalus Foundation website until 31 July.