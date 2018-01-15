I am lucky for two reasons. Firstly, the opportunity to do some film work has arisen in my career thanks to my old employer (Nick Snookes, seen left in the picture taken on the War Horse film set in 2010). Secondly, I have a boss, Jason Tupper, who is a yes-man. By that I mean his philosophy is the answer is yes as long as it is feasible. So, if anyone in our team has an idea or is keen to do something different, he will look into the possibility and is willing to say “yes”, knowing we will be more motivated and generally happier if we are allowed to broaden our horizons and do something different once in a while.