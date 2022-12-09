“Be kind”, et voila. Problem solved. We are told by the increasing number of articles, social media posts and even non-clinical training programmes to be grateful, compassionate and open, and yes, we should be. But it is extremely difficult to be all of those things if we are dealing with the same frustrating client or colleague who constantly repeats that one, annoying behaviour that we simply cannot stand, and rather than being kind and compassionate towards them, we want to just smack them on the head, which we obviously don’t do, and instead, we resolve to secretly roll our eyes and smile professionally, while simultaneously screaming inside and gradually burning out.