15 June 2026
With learning not stopping at graduation, find out what CPD and other course options are available at the University of Lancashire.
In veterinary medicine, learning doesn’t stop at graduation. Some of the most formative learning experiences happen in the workplace, from navigating complex cases to supporting anxious pet owners and working as part of a busy clinical team. Continuing professional development (CPD) can provide the tools to help turn tricky daily experiences into deeper expertise and confidence, leading to a future career you can build upon.
Veterinary medicine is constantly evolving as we discover new treatments, diagnostic technologies and research findings which emerge every year, while expectations around animal welfare and client communication continue to grow.
CPD is about more than staying up to date though. It’s also about maintaining curiosity and investing in your own professional journey. For some, that could mean developing leadership skills to support and mentor colleagues. For others, it could involve exploring specialist interests such as rehabilitation, pain management and veterinary education. Taking time to learn something new can reignite passion for the profession you always wanted to be part of and provide fresh perspectives on everyday practice.
“This course is teaching me so much, but it’s also constantly pushing me outside of my comfort zone and challenging me into a growth mindset. It’s making me believe I am capable of achieving more than I thought possible” – PGCert Veterinary Education, Coaching and Leadership student
Our CPD and postgraduate courses are designed with the realities of veterinary practice in mind. Most courses are delivered online, asynchronously, allowing professionals around the world to study flexibly alongside their careers.
Programmes such as the MSc in Veterinary Primary Care and Clinical Leadership support veterinary professionals in practice to add original research to the field of Veterinary Primary Care and help shape the future of the profession through quality leadership, coaching and education.
Alongside full postgraduate qualifications, a range of CPD modules allow you to explore specific topics and build academic credit over time, at a pace which suits you and your lifestyle.
In a profession built on compassion, curiosity and lifelong learning, CPD isn’t just a requirement, it’s an opportunity to grow, reconnect with your purpose and continue making a difference for animals and the people who care for them.