22 Jul 2025
The new funding will enable Pet Blood Bank UK to buy new equipment that will then help it to run more donation sessions.
A blood donation charity has welcomed a £7,000 donation that it believes could help to save the lives of hundreds of dogs.
Pet Blood Bank UK officials said the grant from the Poole-based Prowting Charitable Foundation, which supports a range of animal, wildlife and healthcare charities, will fund a new blood collection kit.
The kit includes all items required for a blood donation session, helping the charity expand its capacity for running sessions.
Katrina Wilkinson, the group’s managing director, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Prowting Charitable Foundation and its trustees for the fantastic £7,000 donation towards purchasing a new blood collection kit.
“This vital support will help us increase the number of sessions we have the capacity to run, helping us keep up with the demand for blood.
“With just one donation potentially helping to save up to four lives, the difference it makes is incredibly significant.”
In 2024, Pet Blood Bank UK, which recently held its annual Heart awards ceremony, collected more than 3,700 units of blood and dispatched more than 5,800 blood product orders to vets around the UK.
Since its launch in 2007, more than 15,000 donor dogs have donated blood for the Loughborough-based charity.