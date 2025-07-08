8 Jul 2025
Associations with own annual events said they were committed to keeping their shows on the road.
A veterinary sector leader has backed the “bold” decision to scrap one of the industry’s best known annual events while also pledging to continue her own group’s congress.
Last month, the BSAVA announced plans to retire its annual congress after 68 years in a decision it said would allow it to concentrate on other initiatives which it believes can better serve members.
But while she joined other leading organisations in insisting they were not planning to follow suit, VMG president Rebecca Robinson praised the association’s move.
She said: “In a fast-changing world, a willingness to evolve and adapt is essential. We support the bold decision made by BSAVA and look forward to seeing what they do next.”
Dr Robinson said the group was exploring new formats and ideas, but stressed: “We remain committed to running our own congress, as we know how important the opportunity to meet face to face is for our particular community.”
Elsewhere, the BVNA said it was saddened by the loss of the BSAVA’s congress, but insisted its event is “most definitely here to stay.”
It argued the event, which will take place in Telford in October, was a vital opportunity for nurses to network and learn from one another, and that the event is “all the more important in strengthening [the profession’s] collective voice”.
Meanwhile, SPVS president Ami Sawran said her group, which will host its next congress in February, is consistently looking at how to make the event “better and more relevant every year to help us all to adapt, evolve and succeed as a profession”.
She added: “The best way to help our members to navigate the changing veterinary landscape together is at congress, where we can leave behind the day-to-day firefighting tasks and take time to work ‘on’ the business rather than ‘in’ the business.”
Her BCVA counterpart Kate Richards said its congress remained a key event in the livestock sector and there were no plans to stop it.
Following this year’s event in Edinburgh in October, the 2026 congress is set to return to Telford, while Dr Richards said dates and venues were being finalised through to 2030.
BEVA chief executive David Mountford said its congress “is thriving” and “as well attended as it has ever been”.
He added: “We did take a careful look at the future of congresses a few years ago, given the uncertainties around the effect of corporatisation in equine practice, the growth in online learning and the economic and potential biosecurity hangovers following the pandemic.
“However, as we don’t plan for congress to make a profit, it can be designed and driven by vets and nurses, for vets and nurses (rather than for shareholders/investors); it seems that this ‘community’ feel is what people want.”
The association has also announced a range of new sustainability and accessibility initiatives ahead of this September’s event in Birmingham.
The sustainability measures include recycled lanyards, biodegradable products and paperless registration. Accessibility and inclusivity additions include a guided video tour, sunflower lanyards for those with hidden disabilities, pronoun stickers and a dedicated quiet space.