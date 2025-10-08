8 Oct 2025
The resource is said to rapidly respond to questions with answers drawn directly from the association’s library.
The BSAVA has launched an AI-powered search tool for veterinary professionals.
Named Rover, the virtual assistant is said to respond to natural language questions and exclusively draw its responses from the association’s library, including its formularies, guides, position statements and more, with the sources for each answer provided along with the response.
BSAVA’s head of publications Ian Mellor said: “In a fast-paced clinical environment, we know that time is precious.
“Rover is a fantastic leap forward in how we support our members, combining innovation with reliability.
“All backed by our trusted resources, we’re confident that Rover will help you to easily cut through the noise and get straight to the information that matters.”
The association said the tool “should be seen as an enhanced retrieval service, rather than as a replacement for the original resources” or professional judgement.
Veterinary professionals and students using it are urged to double-check answers and the answer’s sources to verify accuracy before making clinical decisions.
BSAVA members receive 25 free queries per month, while non-members may make five queries per month. Full details available on the website.
Rover was launched following a testing phase with BSAVA members.