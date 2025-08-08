8 Aug 2025
Officials said David Godfrey had stepped down due to a ‘private matter’, but insisted the association’s work would not be affected.
David Godfrey.
A prominent veterinary organisation has confirmed that its president has stepped down after less than two months in the post.
The BSAVA today, 8 August, described the reasons for David Godfrey’s departure as a “private matter” and insisted that its objectives were unaffected by the switch.
His predecessor, Julian Hoad, has now returned to the post on what has been described as “an interim basis” with vice-president Susan Little now in line to succeed him.
When asked what had brought the change about, a BSAVA spokesperson said: “This is a private matter but there has been a smooth handover, and we are continuing our work in serving our members and the wider veterinary profession.
“Strategic priorities remain unchanged and all operations continue normally and we are grateful to Julian for stepping back into the role.”
However, the association refused to comment further when asked if the matter was unrelated to its business.
Dr Godfrey initially became president at the association’s AGM in June, where he expressed optimism for its “renewal” in the wake of the decision to abandon its annual congress, which had been announced earlier that month.
Officials later argued that the decision, which had been greeted with widespread shock in the veterinary community, would allow the organisation to innovate in other areas instead of funding a financial deficit from the event.