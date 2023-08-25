25 Aug 2023
Entries for the association’s inaugural awards recognising the efforts of workplaces to promote staff well-being will close next month.
Image: © Tartila / Adobe Stock
The BVA has announced the judges and sponsor for its new Wellbeing Awards, which are due to be presented for the first time this autumn.
Entries remain open for the awards, which seek to recognise veterinary workplaces that do the most to promote and enhance staff well-being in line with the body’s Good Veterinary Workplaces programme.
Winners in three categories – small or medium practice with up to 25 employees, large practices and non-clinical settings – will be announced during the London Vet Show in November.
BVA junior vice-president Anna Judson, who is a member of the judging panel, said: “Prioritising the health and well-being of vet teams helps foster thriving and successful workplaces with positive team cultures.
“From this, vet teams can deliver optimal animal care, compassionate support for clients or broader animal health improvements according to the workplace setting.
“All of the judging panel have a particular interest in well-being. Being vets themselves, they understand the importance of a good workplace, so are delighted to be part of the judging panel.
“Please do nominate workplaces that are going the extra mile for their teams and are committed to being Good Veterinary Workplaces.”
The other judges are:
MSD companion animal business unit director Geraldine Shannon said it felt “important” to support the awards because of the current challenges the sector faces.
She said: “We are dedicated to supporting our customers and helping their practice teams succeed in our shared goal of protecting animal health and welfare.
“A good workplace culture – one where employees feel inspired, supported, and satisfied in their roles – is key to that.
“To that end, we are impressed by the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces voluntary code initiative, and it feels right to be backing awards that recognise the veterinary workplaces that have embraced supporting their teams in such a progressive way.”
Entries can be submitted until midnight on Monday 11 September and the awards will be presented during the BVA’s gala dinner on 16 November.