16 Oct 2026
Nominations close on 23 November; the winners will be revealed at BVA Live on 11 March.
Nominations are now open for the 2027 BVA Awards.
Veterinary professionals – and for some awards, members of the public – are invited to put forward those within the sector who have gone above and beyond for patients and clients, driven positive change or delivered inspirational leadership and mentoring.
The winners will be announced at a special awards dinner as part of BVA Live on Thursday 11 March at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
There will be nine accolades available.
BVA president Gwen Rees said: “Working in the veterinary profession is incredibly rewarding but it is undoubtedly hard work.
“The BVA Awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine the spotlight on the vets and vet teams who work with such dedication, whether that’s delivering the best care for animals and their clients, ensuring a positive workplace culture or pushing the boundaries of veterinary science.
“If you know an individual or team who deserves recognition, please nominate them for one of our awards.”
Nominations close on 23 November. More information can be found on the BVA’s website.