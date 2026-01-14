14 Jan 2026
Presented in memory of Simon Doherty, the BVA One Health and Sustainability Award is one of three new honours this year.
The BVA One Health and Sustainability Award will be presented in memory of Simon Doherty, a leading advocate of sustainability and one health approaches.
Nominations have opened for the 2026 BVA Awards, which include a new accolade this year presented in memory of past president Simon Doherty.
The awards recognise veterinary colleagues going above and beyond for patients and clients, supporting well-being and positive workplace culture, driving positive change across sustainability, excelling as a leader and mentor, and advancing veterinary science.
Winners will be announced at a special awards dinner at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Thursday 11 June as part of BVA Live.
There are three new awards this year: the BVA Veterinary Mentor Award, the BVA Veterinary Leader Award and the BVA One Health and Sustainability Award.
The latter will be presented in memory of Professor Doherty, a leading advocate of sustainability and one health approaches, celebrating veterinary-led initiatives that have driven increased awareness and action on these issues.
Returning awards for 2026 are BVA Young Vet of the Year, BVA Wellbeing Awards, BVA Outstanding Service Award, BVA Advancement of Veterinary Science Award (Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal) and BVA Animal Health and Welfare Overseas Award (J. Trevor Blackburn Award).
BVA president Rob Williams said: “The veterinary profession has been under intense pressure over the last few years, but our vets and vet teams remain dedicated to providing the best care they can for the UK’s animals.
“It is always heartening and inspiring to hear about their achievements, their compassion and determination.
“Our new BVA Awards event is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on our outstanding vets and veterinary teams. If you know an inspirational vet or vet team who always goes the extra mile, this is your chance to nominate them and give them the recognition they deserve.”
Nominations close on 16 March. More information on each award and their criteria and submitting nominees can be found on the BVA website.