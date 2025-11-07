7 Nov 2025
Rob Williams’ plea came as the organisation’s latest published survey showed overwhelming support for the formal regulation of veterinary practices.
BVA president Rob Williams.
The BVA’s president has appealed for professionals to “grasp the opportunity” and unite in the cause of long-sought legislative reform.
But a legal expert has warned there remains no guarantee of progress, despite initial discussions having already taken place and business regulators calling for urgent government action in the area.
The issue has been highlighted ahead of a scheduled debate on what future legislation could look like in the BVA Congress stream at next week’s London Vet Show.
The effort to secure change was given fresh impetus last month when the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recommended the Government “urgently prioritises” new legislation and an extension of regulation to veterinary businesses.
The latter idea, which was widely welcomed at the time, has now been overwhelmingly backed in a new BVA Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, with 89% of respondents expressing support.
Although Defra has only committed itself to providing updates on its work in the area “in due course”, BVA leaders believe a public consultation on reform proposals could take place within months.
Dr Williams said: “It’s therefore vital for the professions to grasp this opportunity and get behind reform.”
Earlier, in a Vet Times podcast, Dr Williams revealed that numerous politicians had warned the association that the issue was likely to be dropped if there was “public dissent within the profession” about any plan for change that is ultimately put before Parliament.
He urged professionals to contribute to the consultation process once it gets underway, but insisted it would be vital to collectively accept the proposals which ultimately emerge from that process.
He said: “If we start infighting among ourselves, then we’re going to undo all of that work and we’ll still have 60 year old, out of date legislation that doesn’t serve anybody.”
Speaking in a new Big 6 panel debate on the CMA recommendations, BSAVA president Julian Hoad said the authority’s inquiry group was right to recognise the existing law was “outdated and needs updating and renovating”.
But British Veterinary Union chairperson Suzanna Hudson-Cooke said her members were disappointed the authority had not gone further in outlining the change it felt is needed.
Competition law academic David Reader also suggested the authority may have to consider whether it needs to impose its own orders as an interim solution if the issue does not proceed politically.
He said: “Even though the CMA puts forward proposals to reform this regime through legislation, there’s no guarantee the Government will have the appetite to move further with this.”
But while he acknowledged implementing change was likely to be a long-term process, Dr Williams argued the cause would also be helped by the parliamentary presence of veterinary professionals such as cross-bench peer Lord Trees, plus MPs Neil Hudson and Danny Chambers.
The full interview with Dr Williams and the Big 6 debate are both available now via the Vet Times website (see below).