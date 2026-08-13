13 Aug 2026
Rob Williams is among 39 new fellows set to join the organisation later this year.
BVA president Rob Williams, outside BVA headquarters in central London. Image: BVA
Past and present sector leaders, together with senior charity figures, are among the vets appointed to join the RCVS Fellowship.
A total of 39 new fellows are set to join the society this autumn, including the current BVA president Rob Williams and one of his recent predecessors, Anna Judson.
The charitable sector is also represented by Vetlife Helpline consultant manager Rosie Allister, Vetlife trustee Kirstie Pickles and Blue Cross veterinary services director Paul Manktelow.
Fellowship Board chair Niall Connell said the new Fellows, who will formally enter the body on Fellowship Day on 26 November, demonstrated “an impressive and ongoing commitment” to the profession’s advancement.
He added: “I am really pleased to see the RCVS Fellowship once again welcoming such a broad and diverse range of veterinary skills and excellence to its ranks.”