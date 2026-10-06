6 Oct 2026
Vet Fergus Mitchell and student Amelia Handford were recognised at BVA Day.
Fergus Mitchell receives the BVA Council Impact Award (John Bleby Cup) from Gwen Rees.
The BVA has honoured a vet and vet student with a pair of prestigious awards.
The association presented Fergus Mitchell with the BVA Council Impact Award (John Bleby Cup) for his efforts on BVA Council at BVA Day in London, while fifth-year Harper and Keele veterinary student Amelia Handford, known as Millie, received the BVA Research Travel Scholarship (Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Scholarship Fund).
Dr Mitchell, who recently joined Langford Vets at the University of Bristol as a resident in neurology, was elected to council to represent the south-west in 2024.
He has represented the views of the region, engaged with discussions on the Competition and Markets Authority and represented the BVA at meetings such as on the current bluetongue outbreak.
Dr Mitchell described the role as a “real privilege” and said it was a “tremendous honour” to receive the award.
He said: “I’ve greatly valued the opportunity to represent the views of members in the south-west and to work alongside fellow regional representatives in bringing members’ concerns, challenges and fresh ideas to the BVA table.
“The team at BVA work tirelessly on behalf of our profession and it has been a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand the effort that goes into striving for positive and tangible change.”
Miss Handford’s scholarship fund will assist with her bovine mastitis project, “Evaluation of udder health practices and the relationship with reducing antimicrobial use in Kenya”.
She said: “Receiving the Harry Steele-Bodger scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to take part in research which combines my interests in farm animal health, animal welfare and international veterinary medicine.
“This funding will allow me to travel to Kenya to gain first-hand experience of field-based research and explore the challenges surrounding mastitis prevention and antimicrobial use in smallholder dairy herds.”
Outgoing BVA president Rob Williams said: “Both of our inspirational winners are very deserving of their awards.
“We are very proud to have Fergus on BVA Council, he is a great ambassador for BVA and the profession. He has made a real difference through his efforts as south-west rep and we’re incredibly grateful to Fergus for all his hard work on behalf of our members. Congratulations Fergus on this award, it is very well deserved.
“Millie’s project is very exciting and looks to benefit not just her own skills and career but to directly impact the farmers and the community she will be working with, as well as the animals themselves. She has a bright career ahead of her. Well done, Millie.”