5 Sept 2025
The association said it would be "incredibly grateful” for donations that will raise funds for Marie Curie and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Simon Doherty after being named Veterinarian of the Year 2024 by the WSAVA.
The BVA is holding a 10km charity walk in memory of two former colleagues who died last year – former BVA president Simon Doherty and executive assistant Jennie McMurtry.
The trek will be held on Wednesday 17 September, raising funds for the pair’s chosen charities, Marie Curie and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, with proceeds split equally between them.
BVA staff will embark from the association’s headquarters in central London and proceed through three royal parks: Regent’s Park, Hyde Park, and St James’s Park.
Insurance company Lloyd and Whyte will match the fund-raising efforts up to £5,000.
Donations can be made at a fund-raising page set up for the walk.
The BVA described the pair as “two of our dearest colleagues and friends” who “both shared a passion for life and a cheeky sense of humour,” adding: “We miss them hugely.”