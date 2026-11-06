6 Nov 2026
The suite of resources are said to help vets tackle client self-diagnosis and support effective and ethical use of the technologies in practice.
The BVA has launched an AI toolkit to help vets implement the technologies in practice and navigate client use of AI to diagnose their animals.
The toolkit is said to support vets in using AI safely, ethically and effectively and includes a downloadable policy template vet teams can adapt to their own workplace.
It also features a printable charter setting out the practice’s commitments to responsible AI use for display in waiting rooms to improve client confidence.
The resources follow fresh findings from the association’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, in which nearly half of vets (46.6%) reported their workplace did not have a policy on AI use in place, while around a third were not aware if their workplace did or not.
BVA senior vice-president Rob Williams said: “Artificial intelligence presents important and exciting opportunities for the veterinary profession, but it also comes with risk that needs to be carefully managed.
“With almost half of the vets in our Voice survey telling us that their workplace doesn’t have an AI policy at present, there is a clear need for practical support to ensure the foundations are in place to get this right from the start.
“Our adaptable policy template and AI charter are designed to help our members set clear, ethical expectations for AI use in their workplace and showcase a commitment to best practice.”
The survey also found that vets estimated around one in seven clients (15%) are using AI to inform their decisions on their pets’ health, most commonly to attempt to diagnose health issues as reported by two-thirds of those surveyed.
Other reported uses included using AI to research treatment options, checking information provided by their vet and deciding whether veterinary treatment was needed before making an appointment in the first place.
The toolkit also includes videos to help guide vets through such conversations to address this challenge.
Dr Williams added: “As we saw with Dr Google many years ago, vets are now also seeing many owners turn to AI for advice on their animals’ health and welfare.
“While this can be helpful in some cases, it also has the potential to cause confusion, misunderstanding and even welfare harms.
“We’re raising our concerns directly with the public through the mainstream and social media but our ‘How to talk to clients about AI’ videos offer tips on having these important discussions with your clients and help them interpret and contextualise the information they are being provided by AI.”