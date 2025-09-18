18 Sept 2025
Officials have called for ‘meaningful action’ on key issues ahead of parliamentary elections next year.
Vivienne Mackinnon, Scottish BVA branch president.
Veterinary professionals in Scotland have been urged to lobby the nation’s politicians to secure their support on key concerns facing the sector.
The plea follows publication of a new manifesto for vets and animals by the BVA’s Scottish branch ahead of next May’s elections to the Edinburgh Parliament.
The document sets out seven priority areas, many of which the group believes already enjoy strong political and public support.
Branch president Vivienne Mackinnon said: “Our manifesto highlights the key animal welfare and workforce issues that matter most to our members across the Scottish veterinary community and calls for cross-party commitments to take meaningful action.”
The manifesto’s priority areas are:
Mrs Mackinnon argued measures to address financial barriers to veterinary training were “vital” to address Scotland’s current workforce shortage.
She added: “We’re eager to work with all parties on these important issues and are urging candidates to speak with vets in their constituencies to gain a better understanding of veterinary workforce and animal welfare issues.
“Vets play a vital role in keeping pets healthy, protecting both animals and the public from disease, and ensuring high standards across the food supply chain.”