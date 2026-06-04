4 Jun 2026
Finalists include the BVA Young Vet of the Year, Wellbeing Awards and Veterinary Mentor Awards.
BVA Veterinary Mentor Award finalist - Lorna Clark
The BVA has revealed the finalists for its annual awards, including BVA Young Vet of the Year.
The association has also shortlisted finalists for the BVA Wellbeing award, BVA Veterinary Mentor award, BVA Veterinary Leader award and BVA One Health and Sustainability award.
The BVA awards dinner will be held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on the first day of BVA Live, Thursday 11 June, next door to the conference’s primary venue at the NEC.
• Thrums Vets, North-East Scotland
• Chapelfield Vets, Norwich
• Vets for Pets Rugby, Warwickshire
• Bold Vets, in St Helens, Merseyside
• Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland
• Seaham Vets, County Durham
• SonoPath
• Lorna Clark, small animal vet and owner/director of Pinfold Vets
• Sharon Ann King, small animal vet and Aberystwyth University lecturer
• Yaiza Forcada Atienza, RCVS specialists in small animal internal medicine
• Esther Skelly-Smith, equine vet and practice principal at Shanaghan Veterinary Services
• Paul Horwood, farm vet and UK head of farm and exports for IVC Evidensia
• Ceri Owen, regional clinical lead at CVS Vets
• Laura Higham, director at Vet Sustain and veterinary consultant at FAI Farms
• The Pembrokeshire TB Project
• Rob Howe, farm vet and lead of BCVA’s sustainability working group
Other awards which will be presented on the night are the BVA Outstanding Service Award, BVA Advancement of Veterinary Science Award (Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal), BVA Animal Health and Welfare Overseas Award (J. Trevor Blackburn Award), Vet Record Impact Award and WVS Global Veterinary Challenge.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “This year’s award finalists stand out as shining examples of the very best of the veterinary profession and it’s going to be very difficult to choose winners for each award.”