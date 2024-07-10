10 Jul 2024
Council member Rebecca Winter RVN has coordinated a working group, collating resources, blogs and other support for VNs and their teams.
The BVNA has launched a mental health toolkit comprising of resources, blogs, and other support for vet nurses and their teams.
The BVNA working group, coordinated by BVNA council member Rebecca Winter RVN, has collated the resources, which have drawn heavily from accounts of lived experience.
Mrs Winter said: “I am delighted that the BVNA has led the development of this toolkit, as an easy-to-access resource available to the entire veterinary nursing profession. While we know that a career as a veterinary nurse is incredibly rewarding, we also know that the veterinary workplace can be demanding and can result in challenges to our mental health.”
Mrs Winter added: “Not only will the resources presented in this toolkit be of benefit to individuals, it will also provide guidance to employers and colleagues of those affected by their mental health. We hope that this toolkit will help those individuals to feel as though they are not alone, and to feel confident to ask for any support they may need to help them to thrive in our profession.”
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes added: “I am proud that the BVNA council team have led this project for the benefit of the veterinary nursing community. We would like to thank the veterinary nurses who have kindly shared their own lived experiences and stories with us.
“We hope that projects such as this help to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, and start conversations amongst friends, colleagues and teams.”