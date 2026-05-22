22 May 2026
The ‘spirit’ of the fight to keep the school open will guide its future development, student leaders say.
Rudi Bruijn-Yard, Student Veterinary Society president.
The Save the Vet School campaign, which dramatically achieved its objective when closure plans were scrapped in February, has now rebranded itself as Cambridge Vet School Future.
Officials have paid tribute to the contribution of external supporters to the campaign’s success and say the new initiative is intended to connect and inform them about future plans.
Rudi Bruijn-Yard, Student Veterinary Society president during the campaign, described the support as “a beacon of hope” during uncertain times in a message on the new campaign site.
He said: “Through the #SaveTheVetSchool campaign, you have helped create a legacy that will not be forgotten.
“It was only through your support and the strength of our community that we achieved this success and it is that same spirit that will continue to guide us in the years ahead.”
More than 25,000 submissions were made to the campaign and the new programme plans to update members on developments and events.
Department head Mark Holmes said: “Because of you, we are now able to look ahead.
“We’re beginning to shape the next chapter, asking important questions about what the future of the vet school looks like and how we continue to grow and teach the next generations of Cambridge veterinary professionals.”
Supporters can register for updates via the campaign website.