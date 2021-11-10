Start by working on your boundaries, and really understanding what is okay for you and what isn’t. Is that extra shift you’re being asked to do actually okay? Or are you just saying yes because it’s easier than saying no? Don’t get me wrong, this can be difficult as you will annoy people, because it’s so much easier for them if you go along with what they want. But what is the cost to you long term? If you end up resentful, then disengaged, then burnt out, no one wins. You are responsible for deciding what is okay for you and then communicating this to others.