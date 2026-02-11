11 Feb 2026
The Fellowship of Animal Behaviour Clinicians (FABC) is running a webinar on the social behaviour of cats in multi-cat households.
Vet Morgane Van Belle, an assistant and doctoral student at the Ethology and Animal Welfare Research Group at Ghent University, will present “Social purrspectives – observing social behaviour of cats in multi-cat households”.
The online session, held at 7:30pm on Wednesday 25 February, will be free for FABC members and £20 for non-members.
The webinar description reads: “In her PhD project, Morgane Van Belle researches how we can better understand the social behaviour of cats in multi-cat households via video-observation.
“During this session we will delve into the latest insights on social behaviour in cats and introduce the recently developed Ethogram of Feline Social Interactions (EFSI) for scoring cat behaviour in the home.”
Dr Van Belle was awarded the iCatCare Welfare Research Award last year for her conference presentation on the EFSI.
Those who register will be able to access a recording of the webinar if they’re unable to watch it live.
Continuing Education Units for the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants are available for FABC webinars. To register, visit the FABC website.