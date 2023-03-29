29 Mar
The TV personality, well known for his association with the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, died “unexpectedly” yesterday, aged 67.
A popular TV and radio host, he became well known for his support of animal causes – particularly his association with the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
He had served as an ambassador for the charity since 2012 and presented the popular ITV series Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs from there.
Battersea chief executive, Peter Laurie, said the organisation was “truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.
“Paul had an extremely hands-on approach as a Battersea ambassador and has been fundamental in helping our charity to communicate important campaign messages.
“He was a champion for the underdog and would do anything to ensure all animals live a healthy and happy life. He will be dearly missed.”
His association with Battersea also led to him becoming an ambassador for the StreetVet charity, joining outreach work and visiting hostels to see its work to keep owners and their pets together.
StreetVet co-founder and clinical director Jade Statt said: “I have been struggling to find the words to do Paul’s impact justice.
“He was genuine, warm, open and caring with every StreetVet client and dog he met, immediately putting everyone at ease with his humour and mischief. He always had a twinkle in his eye, an infectious laugh and never failed to make me smile.
“It was an absolute privilege to have Paul as an ambassador for StreetVet. He was a true advocate for man’s best friend and a wonderful human being. We are thinking of everyone who loved him at this sad time.”
Mr O’Grady’s contribution to animal welfare causes was also recognised by the RSPCA, which gave him an Animal Hero Award and from whom he adopted a lamb that had been rescued from a wheelie bin.
RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Paul O’Grady’s love for animals and the incredible way he told their stories inspired countless families to re-home rescue pets and give them a second chance at happiness.
“The thoughts of all at the RSPCA are with his loved ones and our friends at Battersea at this difficult and sad time.”
Dogs Trust also tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady.
“He was a huge supporter of dogs looking for their forever homes and his love of animals shone through his charity work. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and dogs at this difficult time.”