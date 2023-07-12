12 Jul
Paula Boyden to receive One Health Award before addressing delegates at WSAVA World Congress 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal in September.
A senior UK charity vet has been given a major international award for her work on veterinary teams’ role in identifying both animal and domestic abuse.
Paula Boyden will address the WSAVA’s annual congress in September on the issue, after receiving its One Health Award for 2023.
Although better known as Dogs Trust’s veterinary director, Dr Boyden also serves as chair of the Links Group, which works to raise awareness of the connection between the abuse of animals and people.
In that capacity, she contributes to student training on non-accidental injuries within UK vet schools.
Dr Boyden said: “I am both humbled and hugely honoured to be nominated, and judged worthy of this award.
“I am lucky to be part of an amazing Links Group team, which delivers this important training to the veterinary profession.”
Dr Boyden will give a lecture in the one health stream of the WSAVA Congress, which runs from 27 to 29 September.
She will also take part in a workshop ahead of the congress, on 26 September, alongside Melinda Merck, a global expert on veterinary forensics and animal crime scene investigation and a former co-chair of the WSAVA’s animal wellness and welfare committee.
WSAVA one health committee chair Michael Lappin said: “Dr Merck and I are long-term admirers of the critical work being done by Dr Boyden in the area of domestic abuse and, as a result, we were delighted to nominate her for this prestigious award. She was then the unanimous choice of the one health committee.
“Dr Boyden’s contribution to raising awareness of domestic violence as a one health issue is recognised all around the world and she gives excellent guidance to support the veterinary health care team to be proactive in this space.”