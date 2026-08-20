‘Fashionable’ hybrids

Born Free’s captivity research and policy manager Chris Lewis said: “The [DWAA] was intended to make the keeping of wild animals categorised as ‘dangerous’ a wholly exceptional circumstance. Yet 50 years on, we find ourselves in a situation where nearly 10 times more venomous snakes are kept in British homes than British zoos; servals continue to be unnecessarily and cruelly cross-bred with domestic cats to produce ‘fashionable’ hybrids; and primates continue to be confined despite the Government acknowledging they are unsuited to being kept as pets.”