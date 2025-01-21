In the distance, Matt could hear Mr Smith saying, “Well done, lad.” He pulled the needle from her vein and swabbed the leg with a piece of cotton wool. He felt relief that it had all gone well, but also confusion – did I just do that? If it wasn’t for him, Bella would still be alive, that was the simple fact. Yes, she was unwell, but she would still be thinking, she would still be able to delight strangers, and dream fantasies of green fields, white clouds and swaying trees.