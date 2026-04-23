23 Apr 2026
Ben Gamsa and his team will attempt to reach Snowdon’s peak by sunrise.
Ben Gamsa will lead a night climb of Snowdon for charity.
A vet leading his team on a nighttime climb up mount Snowdon for charity has appealed for donations and fund-raising participants.
Cotswold Vets director Ben Gamsa is raising money for Guide Dogs and Cirencester Round Table, an organisation supporting local charitable causes and community projects of which he is the chair, splitting donations equally between the two causes.
Armed with head torches, he and nine of his veterinary team members will climb Snowdon, Wales’ highest mountain, overnight on 27 and 28 June.
The team will trek the nine-mile trail in the dark aiming to reach the summit by 4:30am to catch sunrise.
Dr Gamsa said: “As a veterinary professional and animal owner with a clear understanding of the profound bond between animals and humans, coupled with my year at the helm of the local round table charity, climbing for Guide Dogs and Cirencester Round Table felt like a natural choice.
“Reaching the 1,085m summit to see the sunrise isn’t just about the view and the euphoric experience, it’s about raising funds to provide life-changing independence through canine partnership and supporting our local Cirencester community by helping individuals in need.”
The vet is inviting others to join the charitable endeavour, setting a target of £150 raised per climber.
He added: “I’m taking nine of my esteemed vet team members along for the journey, one which I hope will be a lasting memory for years to come. I would love for you to join us on this journey as we do our bit to make a difference and have a laugh along the way.”
A JustGiving page has been set up online to receive donations and includes information on booking a place to join the expedition.