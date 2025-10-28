28 Oct 2025
Leah Hunter was named Young Vet of the Year as a range of awards were handed out.
A clinician said she feels “very humbled” to have been named as the BVA’s Young Vet of the Year for 2025.
Mixed practice vet Leah Hunter, of Flett and Carmichael Veterinary Surgeons in Orkney, claimed the accolade at the BVA Awards held at the association’s headquarters in London.
She said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this award; this is an amazing way to mark my first four years in the veterinary profession.
“I am very humbled to even be nominated, let alone win this award, especially when I know how many amazing and talented young vets there are in the UK.
“I truly do love the work that I do, island vetting really is unique and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to help make a difference.”
She also extended congratulations to her fellow finalists, small animal vet Jade Urquhart-Gilmore and farm vet Rosemary Charnley, as did BVA president Rob Williams.
On Dr Hunter, he said: “A huge congratulations to Leah for winning this prestigious award.
“Her dedication to pets, farm animals and wildlife is exceptional – not content with giving the highest possible care during working hours, her work outside the walls of her practice is also outstanding.
“Her empathy for others – whether people or animals – shines through as does her drive to always work her hardest to achieve the best possible outcome in difficult cases.”
Dr Hunter is involved with multiple charities outside of work as an Orkney Nature Festival trustee, a British Divers Marine Life Rescue medic and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme volunteer.
The BVA also recognised veterinary workplaces that support staff well-being.
Pet People Vets of London was named as the winner of the small/medium practice (up to 25 employees) category thanks to its team approach to well-being, including regular practice-wide meetings, social activities and the integration of the reception team into clinical care by shadowing clinical staff.
The large practice (above 25 employees) winner was 387 Vets of Great Wyrley in Walsall for its work to facilitate better communication throughout the practice, its wellbeing action plan and its team member-created “accountability toolkit”.
Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys topped the non-clinical workplace category for its wellbeing activities, staff surveys to raise and address concerns and the charity’s inclusion of staff in less hands-on roles in its international work.
Rachel Dean, founder of the Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nottingham, took home the Chiron Award for her “pioneering” contributions to clinical practice and veterinary education.
Andrew Cunningham was awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal for the advancement of veterinary science.
The J Trevor Blackburn Award for advancing animal health and welfare overseas went to APHA’s veterinary head of outbreak central services, Polly Compston, for her global contributions to one health.