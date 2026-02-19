19 Feb 2026
Clinicians are being asked to help recruit would-be members to join the body.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett hailed her colleagues’ efforts in helping to develop the plan.
Vets are being asked to help recruit animal owners and keepers to join the RCVS’ Public Advisory Group (PAG).
Applications close at the end of next week and college leaders are particularly keen to expand representation among the camelid, cattle and exotic animal communities.
Chief executive Lizzie Lockett said the PAG had provided “valuable insight” to support the professions’ current and future development since its launch three years ago.
She continued: “The work of the group forms a vital part of our continual push to improve how we work with – and communicate to – those who use veterinary services.
“It has been especially useful to us during our work to respond to the Competition and Markets Authority investigation.
“We are particularly looking to increase the number of those involved in caring for camelids, cattle, and exotics to ensure we have proportionate representation across all animal owning groups.”
Current PAG member Karren Morgan-Pinn said the development of the PAG showed the college’s “passion” for veterinary care and welfare.
She added: “As someone who listens to public concerns over veterinary care daily, joining the PAG has given me to opportunity to voice those opinions and concerns from lesser-known sectors.
“It has been refreshing to have insight into and be involved with regulatory processes that the general public are rarely consulted on.”
More details about the PAG’s work can be found on the college’s website. Applications are due to close at 5pm on Friday 27 February.