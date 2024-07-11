11 Jul
Tributes have been paid to Sue Foreman, an RVN a practice in Harlow, who died on 5 July following a road collision.
An Essex veterinary team has been left in mourning following the death of a colleague who worked at its practice for almost 30 years.
Tributes have been paid to Sue Foreman, 64, an RVN at the Kew Vets practice in Harlow, who died on 5 July following a road collision.
Mrs Foreman, who had been expected to retire next year, served as a receptionist for many years and returned to the practice after having children to undertake her nursing training, graduating in 2010.
Colleagues have remembered her as having “a heart of absolute gold” and say they have been humbled by the support and memories of the impact she made in her career, which have been shared since her death.
Practice manager Lucy Tozer said: “When Sue Foreman first joined Kew Vets almost three decades ago, we couldn’t have imagined the legacy she would leave behind.
“Her life was devoted to animals – firstly horses and then dogs; especially large Münsterländers.
“She was a highly regarded breeder and trainer who spent her time fostering and rehabilitating rescue Münsterländers.
“She was a wife, a mother and a grandmother. But to us, she was a highly respected colleague. A whirlwind of a personality. A member of our family. She will be missed always.”
Details of a funeral service for Mrs Foreman have yet to be confirmed.