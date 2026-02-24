It was fitting that Christine Magrath gave the first excellent keynote lecture, “Getting your message across – client communication”. However knowledgeable you are as a practitioner, unless you can bring your clients on board, you are unlikely to be very successful. Modern veterinary practice in Europe and the UK has to focus on welfare and prevention of disease, so the second keynote lecture on herd health plans given by Henrik Wagner from Germany was a very sound place to start from the view of clinical practice.