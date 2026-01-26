26 Jan 2026
Veterinary Specialist Association event will look at how the concept works in a changing veterinary landscape.
Image: Maria Vitkovska / Adobe Stock
A major one-day CPD event will explore how veterinary professionals can deliver contextualised care in today’s small animal practices.
The Veterinary Specialists Association (VSA) says its event in March aims to foster dialogue between specialists, GPs and leaders from across the professional in a day-long programme blending lectures and workshops and covering clinical, ethical, financial and environmental factors.
“Contextualised care in a changing veterinary landscape – exploring barriers and finding solutions for modern referral practice” takes place at The Royal Kennel Club, London, on Thursday 26 March from 9:30am to 5pm.
Davina Anderson, president of the VSA, said: “Veterinary care doesn’t happen in isolation. Specialists, advanced and general practitioners, and clients all operate within complex personal, financial, and social contexts.
“This event is about exploring how we can recognise those realities and collaborate more effectively, ensuring that care remains compassionate, sustainable and evidence-informed.”
Key themes for the day include:
Full details are available from the VSA website.